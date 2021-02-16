Digital clock numbers

So I can see that the numbers to this awesome clock
are made from borders, as I see no
font-family. How can I make those numbers smaller or larger? I want to be able to make the clock smaller or larger along with it.
The quick answer is: with a lot of “magic numbers”.
But as quick as the answer is, it is not a quick solution.
All those
px values in the CSS have to be altered to make a smaller clock.
@SamA74 I have played with just about every CSS value there was. Unless I’m missing something, or overlooked it?
There are a lot to go at. I just changed one or two values, which (predictably) broke the layout.
I’m guessing you would have to change a lot of values proportionally to scale down the clock, if you have time for that.
Lol yeah I have broken it many times too
@SamA74 I tried at playing with this :
#clock{
width:370px;
padding:40px;
margin:100px auto 60px;
position:relative;
}
Which did something, but then it scrunched up the digits.
@coothead will love this one
It’s all SVG
It’s much more easily scalable.
To be fair, you could just make them all out of the same shape (probably a… stretched diamond? ) and then control them just like any starting-electronics-kit 8 segment display does. Turn on or off the segments to get a number.
Or is there a web font like that?
If all else fails then cheat
.display{
transform:scale(.5);
}
(That’s not a real solution).
@PaulOB touchdown! I shall try this. @SamA74 I agree, easily scalable. But I’m not yet friends with SVG, I’m ONLY an acquaintance so far lol.
Well what else can we do?
transform:scale(.5);
It works beautifully
Trying to get it onto my blog now. Everything shows except the digits.
Got it now, forgot the JS . Still working on it.