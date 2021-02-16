Digital clock numbers

So I can see that the numbers to this awesome clock
are made from borders, as I see no
font-family. How can I make those numbers smaller or larger? I want to be able to make the clock smaller or larger along with it.
So I can see that the numbers to this awesome clock
are made from borders, as I see no
font-family. How can I make those numbers smaller or larger? I want to be able to make the clock smaller or larger along with it.
The quick answer is: with a lot of “magic numbers”.
But as quick as the answer is, it is not a quick solution.
All those
px values in the CSS have to be altered to make a smaller clock.
@SamA74 I have played with just about every CSS value there was. Unless I’m missing something, or overlooked it?
There are a lot to go at. I just changed one or two values, which (predictably) broke the layout.
I’m guessing you would have to change a lot of values proportionally to scale down the clock, if you have time for that.
Lol yeah I have broken it many times too
@SamA74 I tried at playing with this :
#clock{
width:370px;
padding:40px;
margin:100px auto 60px;
position:relative;
}
Which did something, but then it scrunched up the digits.