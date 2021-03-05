Difficulty when trying to filter data from fetch Api

Well you have several issues here. But the first one is that where you use includes() is not on a string… league.competition is an object. So you need to use res.name.includes(id) . Next, id is returning the name of the country in the data-id attribute of a button. For England this is ‘England’. Great, but the matches have ENGLAND in the name. So you have to uppercase your ID if you wish to match it in the names.

Now after this you have some design problems in that you loop through your buttons and add click events. Fine, but then you go to displaying results. Which is done once. When you click a button, the event handler is triggered, but not that display code. I suggest you put your display code in a function you can call. Pass it the results from your filtered data.

I have put together some fixes and ideas that show you how this works. I have included some comments.

Enjoy!