Difficulty removing item from shopping cart list

#1

Hey everyone,
I am building this fashion e-commerce site (used fakestore API) as a side project to retain my knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript while I continue learning react.

Here is the problem, the cart item count doesn’t restart from 0 when I add new items to the cart instead it continues counting from the removed cart items numbers

I checked the element panel of the developer tools and I saw that the items were removed from the cart when i clicked the remove button but the moment I decided to add new items to the cart, the previously removed item get populated back inside cart hence this affect the cart item count.

Thanks

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/jOwgGEB

#2

You should probably put the number of cart items in your state… aka usestate. Remember that just because you remove, you may not be removing from the underlying dom, but the shadow dom that React uses.

#3

I’m using vanilla JavaScript and not react