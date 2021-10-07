Difficulty removing item from shopping cart list

Hey everyone,

I am building this fashion e-commerce site (used fakestore API) as a side project to retain my knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript while I continue learning react.

Here is the problem, the cart item count doesn’t restart from 0 when I add new items to the cart instead it continues counting from the removed cart items numbers

I checked the element panel of the developer tools and I saw that the items were removed from the cart when i clicked the remove button but the moment I decided to add new items to the cart, the previously removed item get populated back inside cart hence this affect the cart item count.

Thanks

Codepen