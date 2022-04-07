Difficulty getting Timer to operate according to Math.random

Here it’s done with much less code, albeit with some naughty code
It continues counting down indefinitely. Of course you could hide the count after it turns yellow.
According to the start of this
Process: Person chooses a staging countdown number for the initial black screen, then it moves to the yellow screen. That works. The following script obtains a random number from 1-6 secs and puts it into the timer and the screen is yellow.
With the completion of the timer, the screen goes green for 5 secs, the resets back to the home screen, ready to start the sequence again.
Black, yellow, green and back to black
This sateen almost does it
Don’t know why the pen is so small and the html elements are so large.
So you need to scroll
Also it runs differently in chtome to how it runs in safari.
In Chrome it runs correctly.
I found that the random number mostly returned small numbers so I changed the range of random numbers.