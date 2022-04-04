Difficulty getting Timer to operate according to Math.random

Can you tell me where I’m going wrong getting the random number into the timer function?

Process: Person chooses a staging countdown number for the initial black screen, then it moves to the yellow screen. That works. The following script obtains a random number from 1-6 secs and puts it into the timer and the screen is yellow.

With the completion of the timer, the screen goes green for 5 secs, the resets back to the home screen, ready to start the sequence again.

In my case, the screen stays yellow, and I don’t think the countdown is working.

/*https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Math/random */

// set countdown period from 1 to 6 secs randomly, yellow screen

function yellow() {

let cwindow = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);

cwindow.style.backgroundColor=‘yellow’;

// Returns a random integer from 1 to 6:

var min=1;

var max=7;

function getRandomInt(min, max) {

min = Math.ceil(min);

max = Math.floor(max);

var randomNo = Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min); //The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive

// set timer period according to random number picked

var counter = setInterval(timer, randomNo);

function timer() {

count=randomNo * 1000;

if (count <= 1000)

{

clearInterval(counter);

green();

return;

}

document.getElementById(“timer”).innerHTML=count;

console.log(count + " yellow"); // does not show in console

}

}

}

// set countdown period of 5 secs with green GO BG

function green() { // never turns green

let green = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);

green.style.backgroundColor=“green”;

var count=5;

var counter=setInterval(timer, 1000);

let cwindow = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);

cwindow.style.backgroundColor=‘black’;

function timer() {

count=count-1;

if (count <= 0)

{

clearInterval(counter);

resetall();

return;

}

}

}

// reset to original home screen

function resetall() {

window.location=(“testing-yellow-red-lights.html”);

}

resetbut.addEventListener(‘click’, resetall);