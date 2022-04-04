Difficulty getting Timer to operate according to Math.random

Can you tell me where I’m going wrong getting the random number into the timer function?
Process: Person chooses a staging countdown number for the initial black screen, then it moves to the yellow screen. That works. The following script obtains a random number from 1-6 secs and puts it into the timer and the screen is yellow.
With the completion of the timer, the screen goes green for 5 secs, the resets back to the home screen, ready to start the sequence again.
In my case, the screen stays yellow, and I don’t think the countdown is working.
/*https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Math/random */
// set countdown period from 1 to 6 secs randomly, yellow screen
function yellow() {
let cwindow = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);
cwindow.style.backgroundColor=‘yellow’;
// Returns a random integer from 1 to 6:
var min=1;
var max=7;
function getRandomInt(min, max) {
min = Math.ceil(min);
max = Math.floor(max);
var randomNo = Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min); //The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive
// set timer period according to random number picked
var counter = setInterval(timer, randomNo);
function timer() {
count=randomNo * 1000;
if (count <= 1000)
{
clearInterval(counter);
green();
return;
}
document.getElementById(“timer”).innerHTML=count;
console.log(count + " yellow"); // does not show in console
}
}
}
// set countdown period of 5 secs with green GO BG
function green() { // never turns green
let green = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);
green.style.backgroundColor=“green”;
var count=5;
var counter=setInterval(timer, 1000);
let cwindow = document.getElementById(“colorwindow”);
cwindow.style.backgroundColor=‘black’;
function timer() {
count=count-1;
if (count <= 0)
{
clearInterval(counter);
resetall();
return;
}
}
}
// reset to original home screen
function resetall() {
window.location=(“testing-yellow-red-lights.html”);
}
resetbut.addEventListener(‘click’, resetall);