Different way to vertically center svg on border

I just noticed that removing the pseudo element from the code, also removes the body scroll bars for some reason.
the body.bg1/*::before */{
/*content: "";*/
I wouldn’t remove the pseudo element as it’s doing a fine job and saves on unnecessary mark up in the html.
Adding empty tags just to add a background is nonsense when a pseudo element can do it. I offload as many backgrounds as I can to pseudo elements so I see no reason to remove them.
You should by now realise how to do this yourself anyway. A pseudo element is for all intents and purposes an inline element added in that position. Body:before means the element is added before any other content in the body. If you added an empty element before any other content on the page then that would replicate body:before.
That’s as much help as you are getting from me on that matter because you shouldn’t be trying to replace pseudo elements just because you can. HTML should be semantic so don’t waste empty elements to hold backgrounds when there is a suitable pseudo element that will do the job for free.
You can’t just remove the :before from the rule and style the body with the same rule as that is nonsense. A pseudo element is another element. You need another element. You can’t use the body and make it fixed as that presents all kinds of issues and we want two elements for the two backgrounds anyway.
You have something working the way you want so I suggest leaving it alone
I like figuring things out.
Example 1:
This works:
https://jsfiddle.net/recwmx6n/
Removing fade from the body
and adding bodytoggle fade back in.
Also, removing position.
body.bg1 {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
Right now I am not seeing any purple background.
Example 2:
Fade added back in without bodytoggle
The fade doesn’t work, but the body scrolls do work.
https://jsfiddle.net/yd0o9tw2/
Fade doesn’t work meaning, on the body not fading in.
Position also removed.
Example 3:
Uses no position or pseudo element on
body.bg1, and I removed all the animations.
https://jsfiddle.net/ras2z64y/
I have not tested to see if any of the purple background is showing.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
body.bg1 {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
I have a question:
How come this code needs a position on it and the Examples above work in the code with position removed and not needed?
Would position be able to be removed from this code?
https://jsfiddle.net/ga3ofqb7/
body.bg1::before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
You need two elements. One for the purple ( the body) and another element for the background gradient. You can’t fade a gradient over a purple background if they are on the same element.
Think about what you are doing.
You now put the bg1 class on the body so why on earth would you think you needed to position the body element. You never need to position the body element.
Of course not. It’s a fixed background that covers the body and doesn’t scroll. It can’t be done any other way.
If you didn’t position it but instead put all your content inside then you are back to square one with the purple background showing when you scroll up. We’ve been through all those variations and arrived at the method I gave you as the most reliable. You just seem to be going backwards to what you had before and what didn’t work.
There may indeed be different ways of doing this but you have a solution that works so why break it.
You need to understand what the code is doing rather than fiddling with various properties in the hope that something happens. You need to know why something works before you start changing the code.
I don’t throw code up in the air and hope it works. I have a plan of attack before I even start coding. Try to understand the principals even if you don’t fully grasp the intricacies of the code.
When I said this, referring to Example 1, that is a good thing.
I shouldn’t be seeing the purple background after clicking the svg.
Maybe you misunderstood that.
Also, I only had the fade implemented on the purple background and nothing else.
First view a fade
2nd fade after clicking the home button.
In that example, I removed the fade-in of the gradient.
I don’t believe the svg is being centered correctly.
It’s not in the middle .
horizontally centered.
https://jsitor.com/R5xMocoj_k
.home {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -20px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
This worked:
https://jsfiddle.net/jsxhkf60/
Adding:
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex-shrink: 0;
to:
.home {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -20px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
}
.homesvg {
flex-shrink: 0;
}
It would be if it was 20px by 20px but the svg is actually 48px x 48px. You can’t have the inner svg bigger than the parent. The parents width and height needs to match the svg with and height.
This worked I see:
https://jsitor.com/UkyL7GymOS
But not inside jsfiddle, how come?
https://jsfiddle.net/js1cret4/
In codepen it works,
Also works in an html page.
Meaning, the empty space to the left and right of the svg are evenly spaced.
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
}
I guess I will need to leave a note inside the css saying:
/*not centered horizontally inside jsfiddle*/
Because you didn’t set the button to 48px but instead set it to 38px for some strange reason
It’s still not even though.
20px left
15px right
It should be:
26px on both sides.
https://jsfiddle.net/0cz8ktdp/
.home {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
Here it is even.
https://jsitor.com/UkyL7GymOS
26px on both sides here.
.home {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
It’s 226px left
226px right
That’s as far as browser window closes.
I just tested in each layout style and it is even in each of them.
https://jsfiddle.net/scjd7fmv/
Tabs columns
Right results
Columns
Bottom results
Tabs row
Classic
.home {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
Jsfiddle uses
overflow: auto: which produces an automatic scrollbar to the right.
#editor .panel-h, #editor .panel-v {
overflow: auto;
position: relative;
}
That causes the position to be not aligned.
or something like that.
https://jsfiddle.net/0cz8ktdp/
That’s becaause you made the window so small that the ratio keeper is now smaller than the svg. You can’t centre a 48px svg when the parent is only 41px.(approx)…
default view inside jsfiddle produces a right scrollbar.
https://jsfiddle.net/scjd7fmv/
changing different layout styles removes that right scrollbar.
or something light that.
or, my code produces a right scrollbar inside jsfiddle, changing the layout styles removes that right scrollbar.
26px even on both sides:
Because you put .bg1, there could be a .bg2 then, right?
How do I give this background to .playa?
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg1:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How do I give this background to .playb?
body.bg2{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg2:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(blue 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, blue 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How would this be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/3h4t98ax/
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
theBody.classList.add("bg2");
In older code it was done this way:
.container.active {
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
.play2.container.active {
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How would it be done with the newer code that uses body?
I tried this:
Instead of giving me .bg2 it gave me .bg1.
https://jsfiddle.net/3b8ya2ur/1/
<div class="container play2 with-curtain">
body.bg2.play2.container.active{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg2.play2.container.active:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
I figured it out:
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/hfkc2Lw9/
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg1:before {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
body.bg1 .play2:before {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(blue 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, blue 5px, #0000 5px),
}
body.bg1 .play3:before {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(purple 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, purple 5px, #0000 5px),
}