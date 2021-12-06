Different way to vertically center svg on border

asasass: asasass: Removing pseudo elements from the code how would I get the fade to work?

I wouldn’t remove the pseudo element as it’s doing a fine job and saves on unnecessary mark up in the html.

Adding empty tags just to add a background is nonsense when a pseudo element can do it. I offload as many backgrounds as I can to pseudo elements so I see no reason to remove them.

You should by now realise how to do this yourself anyway. A pseudo element is for all intents and purposes an inline element added in that position. Body:before means the element is added before any other content in the body. If you added an empty element before any other content on the page then that would replicate body:before.

That’s as much help as you are getting from me on that matter because you shouldn’t be trying to replace pseudo elements just because you can. HTML should be semantic so don’t waste empty elements to hold backgrounds when there is a suitable pseudo element that will do the job for free.