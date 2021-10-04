Different way to vertically center svg on border

Because you put .bg1, there could be a .bg2 then, right?
How do I give this background to .playa?
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg1:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How do I give this background to .playb?
body.bg2{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg2:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(blue 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, blue 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How would this be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/3h4t98ax/
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
theBody.classList.add("bg2");
In older code it was done this way:
.container.active {
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
.play2.container.active {
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
}
How would it be done with the newer code that uses body?
I tried this:
Instead of giving me .bg2 it gave me .bg1.
https://jsfiddle.net/3b8ya2ur/1/
<div class="container play2 with-curtain">
body.bg2.play2.container.active{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg2.play2.container.active:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;