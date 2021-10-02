Different way to vertically center svg on border

I like figuring things out.
Example 1:
This works:
https://jsfiddle.net/recwmx6n/
Removing fade from the body
and adding bodytoggle fade back in.
Also, removing position.
body.bg1 {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
Right now I am not seeing any purple background.
Example 2:
Fade added back in without bodytoggle
The fade doesn’t work, but the body scrolls do work.
https://jsfiddle.net/yd0o9tw2/
Fade doesn’t work meaning, on the body not fading in.
Position also removed.
Example 3:
Uses no position or pseudo element on
body.bg1, and I removed all the animations.
https://jsfiddle.net/ras2z64y/
I have not tested to see if any of the purple background is showing.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
body.bg1 {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
I have a question:
How come this code needs a position on it and the Examples above work in the code with position removed and not needed?
Would position be able to be removed from this code?
https://jsfiddle.net/ga3ofqb7/
body.bg1::before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;