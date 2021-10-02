Different way to vertically center svg on border

asasass: asasass: Right now I am not seeing any purple background.

You need two elements. One for the purple ( the body) and another element for the background gradient. You can’t fade a gradient over a purple background if they are on the same element.

Think about what you are doing.

asasass: asasass: Also, removing position.

You now put the bg1 class on the body so why on earth would you think you needed to position the body element. You never need to position the body element.

asasass: asasass: Would position be able to be removed from this code?

Of course not. It’s a fixed background that covers the body and doesn’t scroll. It can’t be done any other way.

If you didn’t position it but instead put all your content inside then you are back to square one with the purple background showing when you scroll up. We’ve been through all those variations and arrived at the method I gave you as the most reliable. You just seem to be going backwards to what you had before and what didn’t work.

There may indeed be different ways of doing this but you have a solution that works so why break it.

You need to understand what the code is doing rather than fiddling with various properties in the hope that something happens. You need to know why something works before you start changing the code.

I don’t throw code up in the air and hope it works. I have a plan of attack before I even start coding. Try to understand the principals even if you don’t fully grasp the intricacies of the code.