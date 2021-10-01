Different way to vertically center svg on border

asasass: asasass: I tested a color instead of a gradient and it occurs there also.

Yes I guessed as much.

What happened to the version where the background was fixed positioned.on a pseudo element?

Here’s an example of changing the background on a pseudo element of the body.

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards; } .bodytoggle { animation: fade2 2s ease forwards; } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } @keyframes fade2 { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .outer { display: flex; min-height: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; justify-content: center; } .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; position: relative; z-index: 2; } .container.active { flex: 1 0 0; } body.bg1:after { content: ""; position: fixed; z-index: 1; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards; background-size: 165px 165px; background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px), linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px), linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px), linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px), linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px), linear-gradient(black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px), linear-gradient(teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px), linear-gradient(90deg, teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px), linear-gradient(black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px), linear-gradient(orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px), linear-gradient(90deg, orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px), linear-gradient(black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px), linear-gradient(teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px), linear-gradient(90deg, teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px), linear-gradient(black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px), linear-gradient(orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px), linear-gradient(90deg, orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px), linear-gradient(black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px), linear-gradient(teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px), linear-gradient(90deg, teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px), linear-gradient(black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px), linear-gradient(orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px), linear-gradient(90deg, orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px), linear-gradient(black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px), linear-gradient(90deg, black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px), linear-gradient(teal, teal); } .thePlay:hover { box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5); } .thePlay:focus { outline: 0; box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5); } .inner-container { display: none; } /* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/ .container.active .thePlay { display: none; } .container.active .inner-container { display: flex; } .container.active .inner-container.curtain { display: block; } @keyframes fadebody { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .playa, .playb, .playc { margin: auto 20px; width: 90px; height: 90px; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; flex-shrink: 0; border: none; background: transparent; padding: 0; } .playa { fill: red; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } .playb { fill: blue; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } .playc { fill: orange; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } button.thePlay { pointer-events: none; } .home { position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: -20px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 20px; height: 20px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: transparent; fill: red; padding: 0; } .homesvg { fill: none; fill-rule: evenodd; stroke: #ff0000; stroke-width: 17.80202103; stroke-linecap: butt; stroke-linejoin: miter; stroke-miterlimit: 4; stroke-dasharray: none; stroke-opacity: 1; border: 4.625px solid #4e4e4e; border-radius: 100%; } .curtain { position: relative; max-width: 642px; margin: auto; flex: 1 0 0%; background: #0a0a0a; border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; } .panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: calc(50% + 1px); /* rounding error fix */ top: 0%; transition: all ease 10s; /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600"); background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center;*/ overflow: hidden; } .panel-left { left: 0; /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/ } .panel-right { right: 0; /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/ } .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); background-size: auto; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: 0 0; } .curtain2 .panel-left::before, .curtain2 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain3 .panel-left::before, .curtain3 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .panel-right::before { left: -100%; } .container.active .curtain .panel-left { animation: curtain1 8s forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes curtain1 { to { transform: translateX(-100%); } } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain2 8s forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain3 8s forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes curtain2 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain3 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } .ratio-keeper { position: relative; height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #333; } .video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .hide { display: none; }

And.

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const config = {}; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function hideAll(elements) { elements.forEach(hide); } function showCovers(playButton) { const cover = playButton.parentElement; const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); cover.classList.add("active"); theBody.classList.add("bg1"); show(cover); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); const cover = evt.currentTarget; showCovers(cover); } function homeClickHandler(evt) { const home = evt.currentTarget; showHome(home); } function showHome() { const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); // void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle"); } function addClickToButtons(playButtons) { playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) { playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); } function addClickToHome(goHome) { goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) { goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler); }); } function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } function init(selectors) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); addClickToButtons(playButtons); const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home"); addClickToHome(goHome); } return { addCoverHandler, init }; })(); function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) { const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2); Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) { if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") { combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]); } }); return combined; } const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const players = []; const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); } function addPlayer(video, settings) { const defaults = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", videoId: video.dataset.id, width: 640 }; defaults.events = { onReady: onPlayerReady }; const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; } return { addPlayer }; })(); const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { const defaults = { playerVars: { autoplay: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3 } }; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); } function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings) { return function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings); wrapper.player = player; }; } function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); } return { add: addPlayer }; })(); function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { managePlayer.add(".playa", {}); managePlayer.add(".playb", { playerVars: { playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g" } }); managePlayer.add(".playc", {}); manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }); }

That’s just an example to see how the absolute X behaves and it looks like it solves the problem.

Of course it probably messes up something else that you had going on with the fade in and outs but to be honest I’ve lost track of what we solved and what was changed. I don;t really know what the criteria are any more as I;m sure we’ve done all this already in some form.