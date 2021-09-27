Different way to vertically center svg on border

asasass: asasass: I just never saw the purple background showing until I placed an svg below the video.

asasass: asasass: Absolute was removed, replacing it with Flex.

And now you have an absolute element again so the flow is not controlled.

The ratio keeper is in the flow and keeps the background around it. Therefore the video which is fully contained within the ratio keeper does not cause any problems.

However now you push the button outside that area using absolute positioning and the background from the container no longer follows.

If the button was below the ratio keeper and not absolutely positioned then the background would surround it.

I’m not on my computer at the moment so can’t test but I’ll have a look in the morning.