Different way to vertically center svg on border

If the background is on the body element,
Then I wouldn’t be able to have a color background here:
If I understand correctly.
If the background is on the body element,
Then I wouldn’t be able to have a color background here:
If I understand correctly.
Yes you could have any background you want as you can swap a class on the body element instead of the container.
I’m sure we did a demo of this but maybe we just talked about it. I vaguely remember you wanted the purple to fade out rather than being replaced by a new background fading in.
It may also be that the linear gradient background behaves differently on the body so i’d need to double check if it was viable or if the same issue arises.
As I understand it, this was the code where everything was fixed.
Absolute was removed, replacing it with Flex.
And this is the code I have been using ever since that change was made.
https://jsfiddle.net/o1bshq40/
I just never saw the purple background showing until I placed an svg below the video.
Which was the first time I tried that.
And now you have an absolute element again so the flow is not controlled.
The ratio keeper is in the flow and keeps the background around it. Therefore the video which is fully contained within the ratio keeper does not cause any problems.
However now you push the button outside that area using absolute positioning and the background from the container no longer follows.
If the button was below the ratio keeper and not absolutely positioned then the background would surround it.
I’m not on my computer at the moment so can’t test but I’ll have a look in the morning.
I tested a color instead of a gradient and it occurs there also.
https://jsitor.com/jScVRTnndR
Yes I guessed as much.
What happened to the version where the background was fixed positioned.on a pseudo element?
Here’s an example of changing the background on a pseudo element of the body.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
.bodytoggle {
animation: fade2 2s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes fade2 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
body.bg1:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 1;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(teal, teal);
}
.thePlay:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.thePlay:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
@keyframes fadebody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.playa,
.playb,
.playc {
margin: auto 20px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
border: none;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
}
.playa {
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playb {
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playc {
fill: orange;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
button.thePlay {
pointer-events: none;
}
.home {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -20px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
background: transparent;
fill: red;
padding: 0;
}
.homesvg {
fill: none;
fill-rule: evenodd;
stroke: #ff0000;
stroke-width: 17.80202103;
stroke-linecap: butt;
stroke-linejoin: miter;
stroke-miterlimit: 4;
stroke-dasharray: none;
stroke-opacity: 1;
border: 4.625px solid #4e4e4e;
border-radius: 100%;
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px);
/* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain1 {
to {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain3 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain2 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain3 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
And.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
cover.classList.add("active");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
// void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addClickToHome(goHome) {
goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
})();
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.events = {
onReady: onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
})();
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
})();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
That’s just an example to see how the absolute X behaves and it looks like it solves the problem.
Of course it probably messes up something else that you had going on with the fade in and outs but to be honest I’ve lost track of what we solved and what was changed. I don;t really know what the criteria are any more as I;m sure we’ve done all this already in some form.
This seems to work:
https://jsitor.com/yA9rRj5XQZ
Is there anything that should be changed or adjusted?
I added this:
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
overflow: auto; so a scrollbar appears.
To the code:
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
Is doing that good?
After I did that:
These properties can be removed.
.container {
/* justify-content: center;*/
}
.container.active {
/* flex: 1 0 0;*/
}
Updated: https://jsitor.com/yA9rRj5XQZ
It depends on situation because you could end up with double scroll bars in some circumstances. You should be ok but test outside of the fiddle.
I prefer to use the default window (body) scroll bars to scroll when needed and avoid inner full screen scrolling elements.
With your code here:
Code 1
https://jsitor.com/_nvLlQC_sx
The fade is not the same as it is here:
Code 2
https://jsitor.com/Zb7cVWjvI
How it was originally set.
How would I replicate the same fade effect in Code 1 as it is in Code 2?
After clicking on the play images in both codes the fade effects are both different.
You should be able to see the difference right away.
Is it just the video you want to fade in as well. If so I think you can just run the animation on the body instead of the pseudo element.
e.g.
Add this:
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
Then remove it from here.
body.bg1:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 1;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
/*animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;*/
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 20px, #0000 20px 150px, black 150px),
linear-gradient(teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 25px, #0000 25px 145px, teal 145px),
linear-gradient(black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 30px, #0000 30px 140px, black 140px),
linear-gradient(orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 35px, #0000 35px 135px, orange 135px),
linear-gradient(black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 40px, #0000 40px 130px, black 130px),
linear-gradient(teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 45px, #0000 45px 125px, teal 125px),
linear-gradient(black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 50px, #0000 50px 120px, black 120px),
linear-gradient(orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 55px, #0000 55px 115px, orange 115px),
linear-gradient(black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 60px, #0000 60px 110px, black 110px),
linear-gradient(teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 65px, #0000 65px 105px, teal 105px),
linear-gradient(black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 70px, #0000 70px 100px, black 100px),
linear-gradient(orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 75px, #0000 75px 95px, orange 95px),
linear-gradient(black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 80px, #0000 80px 90px, black 90px),
linear-gradient(teal, teal);
}
Yes, that works:
https://jsfiddle.net/t8n13p4x/
Bodytoggle removed from code
https://jsfiddle.net/aceugsv6/
This is being used instead, which replaces bodytoggle.
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
Bodytoggle added to code
https://jsfiddle.net/5b3frjc8/
Is bodytoggle not needed anymore?
The answer to that would be no then, it’s not needed.
It doesn’t look like its needed now as the fade keyframe animation still runs ok. Unless there is something I didn’t notice.
Usually when z-index is being used, rearranging the html makes it possible to remove z-index from the code.
Is that able to be done in this case?
https://jsfiddle.net/gL4a6zow/
.container {
z-index: 2;
}
body.bg1:after {
z-index: 1;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
<button class="home" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg class="homesvg" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<g id="home">
<title>Home</title>
<path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
<path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Yes rearranging the html may in some cases allow Z-index to be removed but that would be silly.
If at a later date you change the html then you may break the implicit relationship that the z-index affords.
Also you should not be rearranging your html to suit a visual outcome.
The html defines the semantic structure of the document and then css displays it the way you want it to look. Sometimes you have no choice but to move html around but that should be a last resort.
In this case you can probably use the :before element instead of :after and then the container could just be position :relative without z-index and it should work but I’m not on a computer to test at the moment.
Yes, that seems to have worked.
https://jsfiddle.net/ga3ofqb7/
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/* z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg1::before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
Removing pseudo elements from the code how would I get the fade to work?
Is this able to be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/zfjLy5b0/
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/* z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
body.bg1{
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
body.bg1/*::before */{
/*content: "";*/
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
I just noticed that removing the pseudo element from the code, also removes the body scroll bars for some reason.
the body.bg1/*::before */{
/*content: "";*/
I wouldn’t remove the pseudo element as it’s doing a fine job and saves on unnecessary mark up in the html.
Adding empty tags just to add a background is nonsense when a pseudo element can do it. I offload as many backgrounds as I can to pseudo elements so I see no reason to remove them.
You should by now realise how to do this yourself anyway. A pseudo element is for all intents and purposes an inline element added in that position. Body:before means the element is added before any other content in the body. If you added an empty element before any other content on the page then that would replicate body:before.
That’s as much help as you are getting from me on that matter because you shouldn’t be trying to replace pseudo elements just because you can. HTML should be semantic so don’t waste empty elements to hold backgrounds when there is a suitable pseudo element that will do the job for free.
You can’t just remove the :before from the rule and style the body with the same rule as that is nonsense. A pseudo element is another element. You need another element. You can’t use the body and make it fixed as that presents all kinds of issues and we want two elements for the two backgrounds anyway.
You have something working the way you want so I suggest leaving it alone