Different way to vertically center svg on border

asasass: asasass: Usually when z-index is being used, rearranging the html makes it possible to remove z-index from the code.

Yes rearranging the html may in some cases allow Z-index to be removed but that would be silly.

If at a later date you change the html then you may break the implicit relationship that the z-index affords.

Also you should not be rearranging your html to suit a visual outcome.

The html defines the semantic structure of the document and then css displays it the way you want it to look. Sometimes you have no choice but to move html around but that should be a last resort.

In this case you can probably use the :before element instead of :after and then the container could just be position :relative without z-index and it should work but I’m not on a computer to test at the moment.