Different Image In NavBar Scroll Slider Not Showing

www.enflow.com/index.html

When a user SCROLLs down this web page my code has a navbar slider panel that appears (like freeze top row in excel) when the upper menu disappears as the user scrolls down.

If you right click and INSPECT the green images on the main menu or same on the slider scroll menu then you can see the two images and code.

brand-logo-light (main menu) and brand-logo-dark (slider menu) but only brand-logo-light shows in both areas.

I have code in this template web page that is supposed to swap out the large Logo image (brand-logo-light – in the stationary upper menu) with a smaller image for the navbar slider – brand-logo-dark.

But the image on the navbar slider does not swap out the large image for the smaller image but only shows the large image in the smaller width/height attributes which also fattens the Slider bar wider than normal.

What minor css/bootstrap/html error(s) am i making that does not toggle the images from main menu large image to smaller slider image.

thanks… CJ