Different dimensions in modals

This modal works great using either text or video embed code. However, it's a fixed size.

Is there a way to determine the size of the modal for each modal content by placing the dimensions in the a href link or in the modal-content-1 hide class? So if I want a 400px x 400px for modal 1 and 400px X 600px in modal,

That doesn’t really make sense as the modal is a fluid size. It is not a fixed size as such. How can you determine what size several paragraphs of text will take up? And even if you did what would happen if the user zoomed the text?

If you fix it at 400px x 600px then it won’t scale and it won’t fit smaller screens and will also be wrong if someone adjusts their browser window. If you have the element at content width only then a line of text will eventually be 100% wide!

There is also an issue in that you cannot scale the iframe unless there is some percentage to base the padding-top-hack against. If you have the element at content width then you end up with zero width and height iframe.

Having fixed widths and heights seems like a step in the wrong direction to me and I don’t see how it could work across devices neatly.