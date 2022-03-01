Different css styles for different screen resolutions

qrazyneo1: qrazyneo1: But how do I use different styles depending on the resolution?

What exactly do you mean by resolution and what is it that you think you need to do to it?

When you use media queries you say something like:

@media screen and (max-width:800px){ /* do stuff here */ }

Why does it matter what the device’s resolution is because your design will need to change at 800px width regardless (or whatever unit or dimension you have calculated that it needs to change at)?

The resolution of a device will determine the pixel width and height available for your display. Just using media queries in the normal way will cater for all resolutions if done correctly.

I think I need to understand why you think there is something different unless you are talking about double density (or higher) resolutions (as in most mobiles) but they are effectively 2 or more pixels mapped as one pixel and again you don’t really need to know about it apart from supplying high resolution images if needed.

There are pixel ratio media queries if needed for this but generally just used for supplying alternative images in higher quality.