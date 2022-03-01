Different css styles for different screen resolutions

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello. Hope everything is fine with you all.

With media queries, I can specify different styles depending on the width and height of the window. But how do I use different styles depending on the resolution?

If it is not possible to do it with css, can someone please explain how it can be done with js?

#2

I think a better question would be WHY you would want to do that.

If you’re talking images, you can do that in css via image-set.

If you’re trying to do something else, perhaps you can explain (with pictures if possible) and we can help provide more appropriate guidance.

1 Like
#3

What exactly do you mean by resolution and what is it that you think you need to do to it?

When you use media queries you say something like:

@media screen and (max-width:800px){
 /* do stuff here */
}

Why does it matter what the device’s resolution is because your design will need to change at 800px width regardless (or whatever unit or dimension you have calculated that it needs to change at)?

The resolution of a device will determine the pixel width and height available for your display. Just using media queries in the normal way will cater for all resolutions if done correctly.

I think I need to understand why you think there is something different unless you are talking about double density (or higher) resolutions (as in most mobiles) but they are effectively 2 or more pixels mapped as one pixel and again you don’t really need to know about it apart from supplying high resolution images if needed.

There are pixel ratio media queries if needed for this but generally just used for supplying alternative images in higher quality.

1 Like
#4

See:

Even if we use media queries with ‘px’ units, we should take into account that site visitors may well zoom into images: especially smartphone users and probably most likely with online shops.

2 Likes
#5

13px can look very different through different screen resolutions. For example. on my app, Font size: 13px is optimal for a resolution of 800. Therefore, I can specify a media query at width 800. The problem then is that higher resolutions, when they reach a width of 800, the font size changes to a size that’s not optimal for that resolution.

I know you can zoom etc, but the starting point (100%) should be optimal for the resolution