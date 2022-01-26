Differences between php v7 and v8

PHP
#1

Hi

Im not a php developer per se, but I know enough to get by.

Ive been tasked with upgrading a basic php v7 website to php v8. I know the shorthand tags wont work, are there any other stumbling blocks that I may come across? I know this is a very very nebulous question. Perhaps theres a cheat sheet of things that have changed between php v7 to v8?

Thanks

#2

You’ll be wanting the migration guides and from 8.0 to 8.1.

2 Likes
#3

Depends on the functions that website uses really. If that website is well up to date with standards then upgrading from PHP 7 to PHP 8 will be a breeze.

2 Likes
#4

Become familiar with php.ini which is updated with every PHP Version and also note the location varies depending on the operating system. Please note that php.ini contents are compiled and any syntax errors results in the default php.ini file being used without any notification!

When developing locally find the relevant php.ini location and ensure the following are set by removing preceding ;

  1. error_reporting = E_ALL # or -1 which is maximum error reporting
  2. display_errors = On # show on screen
  3. display_startup_errors = On # prevent blank screen on syntax errors
  4. search for <span and </span and modify to your requirements.

With item #4 I have the following modifications:
a. copy and paste the lines
b. remove leading ;
c. change span to pre
d. add style=“width:88%; margin: 1rem auto; background: AQUA, color: #000:, etc”

The above modifications make errors and warnings far more readable otherwise a vast amount of errors and warnings are shown without linefeeds, etc. Don’t forget to compile the modifications by calling the following Command Line:

systemctl reload apache2

Edit:

Add the following command to the start of every PHP file because unlike error_reporting, display_errors, etc the declaration only applies to that file and is not inherited.

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

Test the above by setting the following:

ini_set(“display_errors”, 1);

Php has an excellent online manual, learn how to search and use the manual :slight_smile:

1 Like
#5

Thanks guys. This is all very useful! Ill be doing a lot of bedtime reading!

Regards the short tags no longer being supported in v8, my colleague mentioned to me yesterday that this had actually been rescinded, and will continue to be supported until v9. Is that the case?

1 Like
#7

Hmm. My code has failed at the first hurdle! :laughing:

This is because get_magic_quotes_gpc() is redundant now.

How can I make this code v8 friendly?

if (get_magic_quotes_gpc()) {
   $value = stripslashes($value);
}
#8

magic_quotes was removed a very long time ago. After that point there was no need to test for the gpc setting being on and apply stripslashes() to any external value, because php was no longer altering the value. The get_magic_quotes_gpc() function always returned false after that point, so the stripslashes() code was always skipped. Now that get_magic_quotes_gpc() function has finally been removed, you just use the $value as is.

1 Like
#9

Yeah, magic_quotes was deprecated in 5.3 (2009) and removed in 5.4 (2012).

#10

LOL :sweat_smile: