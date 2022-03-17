Differences between php v7 and v8

bolton: bolton: Its obviously the second parameter of the setcookie() function need to be specified

That’s an incorrect assumption. Read the setcookie() documentation. The default value for the 2nd parameter is an empty string, if you don’t supply that parameter.

The problem is the 1st parameter. session_id(), when called with no input parameter, returns the current session id, if there is one (requires session_start() to be called first), or returns an empty string. If sessiont_id() is called with an input parameter, before session_start() is called, that parameter value is used as the id when the session is started. This whole line of code never did anything useful, but didn’t fail with a fatal error before. What has probably changed is the error level/handling for the 1st, required, setcookie() parameter.

The session can hold information other then the login value, so destroying the whole session can cause data in a more complicated application to disappear. The only piece of data that the login/logout code is responsible for is $_SESSION[‘logged_in’], and that’s the only thing this code should be affecting.