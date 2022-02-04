Differences between php v7 and v8

magic_quotes was removed a very long time ago. After that point there was no need to test for the gpc setting being on and apply stripslashes() to any external value, because php was no longer altering the value. The get_magic_quotes_gpc() function always returned false after that point, so the stripslashes() code was always skipped. Now that get_magic_quotes_gpc() function has finally been removed, you just use the $value as is.
Yeah, magic_quotes was deprecated in 5.3 (2009) and removed in 5.4 (2012).
Hi. Im starting to get to grips with some of the common differences now.
Quick question: Im getting “PHP Fatal error: Uncaught ValueError: setcookie()”
My code:
setcookie (session_id(), "", time() - 3600);
session_start();
unset($_SESSION['logged_in']);
session_destroy();
header ("Location: index.php");
exit;
Its obviously the second parameter of the setcookie() function need to be specified. I presume I can just set the value as “1” or something?
That’s an incorrect assumption. Read the setcookie() documentation. The default value for the 2nd parameter is an empty string, if you don’t supply that parameter.
The problem is the 1st parameter. session_id(), when called with no input parameter, returns the current session id, if there is one (requires session_start() to be called first), or returns an empty string. If sessiont_id() is called with an input parameter, before session_start() is called, that parameter value is used as the id when the session is started. This whole line of code never did anything useful, but didn’t fail with a fatal error before. What has probably changed is the error level/handling for the 1st, required, setcookie() parameter.
The session can hold information other then the login value, so destroying the whole session can cause data in a more complicated application to disappear. The only piece of data that the login/logout code is responsible for is $_SESSION[‘logged_in’], and that’s the only thing this code should be affecting.
Excellent. Thanks - I fixed that!
Hi guys,
Its going well so far. Ive currently integrated the latest TCPDF and PHPMailer libraries.
However, Im getting:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function Close() on null in…
On the line
$conn->Close();
How can I fix this?
Thanks
This is telling you the value of
$conn is
null.
I’m guessing
$conn is supposed to be a database connection, if it is there is likely to be bigger problems happening before you close it.
So it will be a case of checking your connection to find at which point it is failing.
Since php destroys all variables/resources when your script ends, there’s generally no good reason to try to close a database connection in your code. Just let php close it for you.
Hmm, Im getting a load of errors,
Warning: Attempt to read property “FldVar” on null in… etc
I think the cause is the code trying to connect to the db. (which would also explain the $conn->Close(); issue above).
The code is:
// Connect to database
function &ew_Connect() {
$object = new mysqlt_driver_ADOConnection();
if (defined("EW_DEBUG_ENABLED"))
$object->debug = TRUE;
$object->port = EW_CONN_PORT;
$object->raiseErrorFn = 'ew_ErrorFn';
$object->Connect(EW_CONN_HOST, EW_CONN_USER, EW_CONN_PASS, EW_CONN_DB);
if (EW_MYSQL_CHARSET <> "") $object->Execute("SET NAMES '" . EW_MYSQL_CHARSET . "'");
$object->raiseErrorFn = '';
return $object;
}
How can this be updated so php v8 handles it?
Thanks
I’ve never prefixed a function name with & and must try when on the desktop.
I would prefer using curly braces with the if statements or at least add a blank line to make the function more readable… which also makes modifications less likely to have errors.
Gone are the days of saving bytes, except in special cases. Making script readable at a glance certainly reduces time spent debugging.
Ive amended the code as you suggest, but still getting the warning/errors:
function ew_Connect() {
$object = new mysqlt_driver_ADOConnection();
if (defined("EW_DEBUG_ENABLED")){
$object->debug = TRUE;
}
$object->port = EW_CONN_PORT;
$object->raiseErrorFn = 'ew_ErrorFn';
$object->Connect(EW_CONN_HOST, EW_CONN_USER, EW_CONN_PASS, EW_CONN_DB);
if (EW_MYSQL_CHARSET <> "") $object->Execute("SET NAMES '" . EW_MYSQL_CHARSET . "'");
$object->raiseErrorFn = '';
return $object;
}
How far through your
ew_Connect() function does it get before failing, when you debug it?
I tried the function with MySqli and PDO. The result was an object so it looks as though that function is working satisfactorily.
$obj = new &ew_Connect() ;
echo ‘<pre>’;
print_r($obj);
die;
Does the error/warnings return any line numbers?
What operating system are you running?
Ive tried this correctly (I think?). This is my new code:
// Connect to database
function ew_Connect() {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$dbhost;dbname=$dbname", $dbuser, $dbpass);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
}
$obj = new &ew_Connect();
echo '<pre>';
print_r($obj);
die;
Im getting
PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected token “&” in …phpfn6.php on line 1437
Line 1437 is
$obj = new &ew_Connect();
Try either prefixing the function name with & or remove the & from the following:
’ $obj = new ew_Connect();’
The & returns the reference whereas the function returns the object result.
It is seldom the & is required.
Object in PHP are always returned by reference. The
& doesn’t add anything here.
Hmm, if my code is:
function ew_Connect() {
$object = new PDO("mysql:host=###;port=3306;dbname=###", EW_CONN_USER, EW_CONN_PASS);
$object->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
return $object;
}
$obj = ew_Connect();
echo '<pre>';
print_r($obj);
die;
I get:
PDO Object
(
)
If I add ‘new’ to the $obj = ew_Connect(); line:
$obj = new ew_Connect();
I get the error: PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Class “ew_Connect” not found
That’s because you’re treating functions as objects which they are not. Functions are just that, functions. They could return objects, but they are not objects themselves. Objects are classes that can have functions which we call methods in the OOP world.
To solve your error, it states it in the error itself. Sort of the reason why I love PHP’s error reporting because it isn’t ambiguous and vague like other languages.
This means just that. There is a class called “ew_connect” that you’re trying to instantiate which PHP cannot find. I’ll give you a hint, it’s what I said in my 1st paragraph.
Ah ok, Ive got that array echoing out now. Its returning (Ive hashed sensitive details):
mysqlt_driver_ADOConnection Object
(
[autoCommit] => 1
[transOff] => 0
[transCnt] => 0
[transaction_status] => 1
[nameQuote] => `
[sysDate] => CURDATE()
[sysTimeStamp] => NOW()
[isoDates] => 1
[connectionId] => mysqli Object
(
[affected_rows] => -1
[client_info] => mysqlnd 8.0.13
[client_version] => 80013
[connect_errno] => 0
[connect_error] =>
[errno] => 0
[error] =>
[error_list] => Array
(
)
[field_count] => 0
[host_info] => 217.199.187.58 via TCP/IP
[info] =>
[insert_id] => 0
[server_info] => 5.5.5-10.1.48-MariaDB
[server_version] => 100148
[sqlstate] => 00000
[protocol_version] => 10
[thread_id] => 462848146
[warning_count] => 0
)
[record_set] =>
[database] => ##########
[dbtype] =>
[dataProvider] =>
[host] => ###########
[open] =>
[password] => #########
[username] => ########
[persistent] =>
[debug] =>
[debug_console] =>
[debug_echo] => 1
[debug_output] =>
[forcenewconnection] =>
[createdatabase] =>
[last_module_name] =>
[socket] =>
[port] => 3306
[clientFlags] => 0
[sql] =>
[raiseErrorFn] =>
[query_count] => 0
[query_time_total] => 0
[query_list] => Array
(
)
[query_list_time] => Array
(
)
[query_list_errors] => Array
(
)
[_logsql] =>
)
So that looks to be connecting to the db ok?