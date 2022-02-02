Differences between php v7 and v8

bolton: bolton: Ive been tasked with upgrading a basic php v7 website to php v8. I know the shorthand tags wont work, are there any other stumbling blocks that I may come across?

Become familiar with php.ini which is updated with every PHP Version and also note the location varies depending on the operating system. Please note that php.ini contents are compiled and any syntax errors results in the default php.ini file being used without any notification!

When developing locally find the relevant php.ini location and ensure the following are set by removing preceding ;

error_reporting = E_ALL # or -1 which is maximum error reporting display_errors = On # show on screen display_startup_errors = On # prevent blank screen on syntax errors search for <span and </span and modify to your requirements.

With item #4 I have the following modifications:

a. copy and paste the lines

b. remove leading ;

c. change span to pre

d. add style=“width:88%; margin: 1rem auto; background: AQUA, color: #000:, etc”

The above modifications make errors and warnings far more readable otherwise a vast amount of errors and warnings are shown without linefeeds, etc. Don’t forget to compile the modifications by calling the following Command Line:

systemctl reload apache2

Add the following command to the start of every PHP file because unlike error_reporting, display_errors, etc the declaration only applies to that file and is not inherited.

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

Test the above by setting the following:

ini_set(“display_errors”, 1);

Php has an excellent online manual, learn how to search and use the manual