The aspect-ratio property is relatively new to CSS.

padding-top is how people did this before aspect-ratio existed. So you may use that to support older browsers where aspect-ratio doesn’t work.

Personally I use the pre-calculated value of padding-top: 56.25; instead of using calc() . Though calc() has good support now, I see no need to give the browser extra work when the values are fixed. I use calc() if values to be calculated are variable, relative or mixed units.