Difference between: aspect-ratio: 16/9; & padding-top: calc(9 / 16 * 100%);

SamA74: SamA74: I have been trying out aspect-ratio and found this is the case, either max-height or max-width can be used to cap the size.

Yes that’s more or less what I was getting at. You can use one or the other but you can’t have a width and a max-height or aspect ratio is ignored when both are activated.

The problem with a max height approach is that there may not be enough screen width for the box and so you may get a scrollbar depending on circumstance which is why I recommend a max-width instead.

SamA74: SamA74: I also found the property does not seem to work directly on an image

You can’t have a max-width:100% on the image and a max-height because then aspect ratio is ignored as mentioned in that article. Also note that in your demo the aspect ratio is doing nothing to your image because it already has that aspect ratio. Try removing the aspect ratio and you will see the image is unchanged in behaviour as its only your box that is being sized and of course your image will fit it exactly. The video on the other hand is sized to fit the box so is different.

Iframes always liked height and width values (IIRC) when using absolute positioning so top and left is best when being absolutely placed but as you say in the aspect ratio box they seem to be able to use width:100% and height:100% ok.

It’s quite a hard property to test though and work out what the results actually are