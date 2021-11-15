Difference between: aspect-ratio: 16/9; & padding-top: calc(9 / 16 * 100%);

RyanReese: RyanReese: Aspect ratio doesn’t seem to like that and restricted the width when the height was reached.

Perhaps I am not understanding you, but if you specify the aspect ratio of an image (say) and specify its maximum height, I would expect the width to be restricted when the maimum height is reached. Otherwise the image would become stretched horizontally.

I am finding that Firefox stretches an image horizontally when maximum height is reached, not maintaining the specified fixed aspect ratio. This does not happen in Chrome and Edge so in my view is a Firefox bug.

(EDIT: I think a significant factor is that I was testing using Flexbox.)