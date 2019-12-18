Did you know.........?

It can be used as a shorthand for identifying the leading character of a string - so for example, if you want your script to react to commands that start with !, you could say

if(substr($input,0,1) == "!")

but you could accomplish the same with

if($input[0] == "!")

Under the hood, this is likely how commands like substr, or case-conversion commands work, effectively shorthanding (SUPER simplified…)

for($i = 0; $i < len($input); $i++) { if(ord($input[$i]) >= 65 && ord($input[$i]) <= 90) { $input[$i] = chr(ord($input[$i])+32); } }

(This is the array-manipulation form of strtolower in the default locale)