Did you know.........?

It can be used as a shorthand for identifying the leading character of a string - so for example, if you want your script to react to commands that start with !, you could say
if(substr($input,0,1) == "!")
but you could accomplish the same with
if($input[0] == "!")
Under the hood, this is likely how commands like substr, or case-conversion commands work, effectively shorthanding (SUPER simplified…)
for($i = 0; $i < len($input); $i++) {
if(ord($input[$i]) >= 65 && ord($input[$i]) <= 90) {
$input[$i] = chr(ord($input[$i])+32);
}
}
(This is the array-manipulation form of strtolower in the default locale)