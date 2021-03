So it didn’t happen yesterday, but on Sunday. Someone hacked into the source code server for PHP and were able to push some malicious code that would have gave the attacker access to execute code on PHP servers. Luckily it was the source code itself and not an official release. That would have been devastating if it wasn’t caught in time of an official release.

Here’s the link to the overview of what happened.

https://news-web.php.net/php.internals/113838