Im learning Sass off a YT video from 2019. I see the guy write background: url(../img/img-1.jpq

I write the same but get a 404 error saying the file isn’t found. However, I edited the line to read background: url(/img/img-1.jpq) & I found this to be the solution. So did we stop using …/ also I know 100% my file structure is the same as the guys in the video. All my folders were exactly where his was.