Did I set up this ClickHandler correctly?

And would you change any of the names in the javascript to something else?
https://jsfiddle.net/2njyo05t/
const switchbox = document.querySelector(".switchbox");
(function manageSwitch() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
switchbox.classList.remove("activated");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
switchbox.classList.add("activated");
}
function switchButtonClickHandler(evt) {
const button = evt.currentTarget;
if (button.classList.contains("hide")) {
show(button)
} else {
hide(button);
}
}
const button = document.querySelector(".button");
button.addEventListener("click", switchButtonClickHandler);
}());