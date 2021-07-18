Did I set up this ClickHandler correctly?

The show and hide functions are doing things that aren’t related at all to the el parameter being given to those functions.

It’s far better to remove that, and for the handler to do those statements instead.

function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } ... if (button.classList.contains("hide")) { show(button) switchbox.classList.remove("activated"); } else { hide(button); switchbox.classList.add("activated"); }

Otherwise, looking good. Well . . .