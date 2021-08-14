Did I code the regular expression correctly?

Hello,
I am coding a registration form with first name, last name, email, username and password input fields.
A. Here are my rules for a username:
- 5 - 10 characters.
- Letters: [a-z A-Z]
- Numbers: [0-9].
- Period: [.] No more than one.
- First & last characters must be a letter / number…
And Here is my username input field code:
<input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9]\.?[A-Za-z0-9]{5,25}">
B. Here are my rules for password:
- 7 characters at least.
- Letters: [a-z A-Z].
- Numbers: [0-9].
- At least one special character: [. $ # _ @ ! &].
Here is my username input field code:
<input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password"
pattern="[A-Za-z0-9( $ # _ @ ! &)]{7,}">
Did I code the patterns correctly ?
Are there any suggestions ? comments ?
c. What regular expresion should pattern should I use for first and last names ?