Did I code the regular expression correctly?

Hello,

I am coding a registration form with first name, last name, email, username and password input fields.

A. Here are my rules for a username:

5 - 10 characters. Letters: [a-z A-Z] Numbers: [0-9]. Period: [.] No more than one. First & last characters must be a letter / number…

And Here is my username input field code:

<input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9]\.?[A-Za-z0-9]{5,25}">

B. Here are my rules for password:

7 characters at least. Letters: [a-z A-Z]. Numbers: [0-9]. At least one special character: [. $ # _ @ ! &].

Here is my username input field code:

<input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9( $ # _ @ ! &)]{7,}">

Did I code the patterns correctly ?

Are there any suggestions ? comments ?

c. What regular expresion should pattern should I use for first and last names ?