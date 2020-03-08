Dialog with textarea

First this is only applicable in Chrome as Firefox and Safari do not implement the dialog tag.

It is vanilla js and PHP 7.3 on a Mac running Catalina.

The dialog contains a form for user input with input and textarea tags.

I use modal dialogs to get user input and everything works fine when getting initial user input .

But when I use the dialog for editing a record, preloading the input values do not work with textarea tags.

It works fine for< input type = “text”> but not for a <texture> tag or <input type = "textarea"> tag.

In the debugger I can step through and can see that the value is set to the correct value but as soon as I dialog.openModal() the value property reverts to an empty string.

So I thought show the dialog first and then set the textarea value.

When I step through and add a value to a text input the text is shown immediately. On a textarea the value is never shown even though the value is shown in the debugger.

I tried being sneaky and having a value in the original html text and then changing the value, but after seeing the inserted value in the debugger the dialog just shows the original value.

This is being done in response to a js fetch request.

To me it looks like a scope problem.

One thing I found strange is that in the debugger the textarea tag when inspected is shown as am input element and it’s type is text.