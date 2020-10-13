Dialog not opening with blank input values

Hi all,
I have the following dialog which gets opene when a user clicks a button(not shown below) and the problem I am facing is the following:
Question 1: At first, I put some input in name and description, clicks OK button that does everything in terms of ajax call as shown below. However, when I click the dialog second time, it’s remembering the previous inputs. Why it is doing like this?
Question 2:
Also when I click OK button, I want to refresh/reload the page, so is
location.reload() good option to use as mentioned in the success function in the code below
<div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Data" style="display:none;">
<form>
<p>
Name:
<input id="dataName" type="text" name="name" />
</p>
<p>Description:
<input id = "dataDescription" type="text" name="description" />
</p>
</form>
</div>
$("#add_dialog").dialog({
autoOpen: false,
closeText:false,
buttons: [
{
text: "Ok",
icon: "ui-icon-heart",
click: function() {
console.log("OK button clicked");
let jsonData = {some json data }
$.ajax({
type: "Post",
url: "url",
data: JSON.stringify(jsonData),
contentType: 'application/json',
async: true,
cache: false,
success: function(data) {
$.ajax({
url:'url1',
type:"POST",
data:'url2',
contentType:"text/uri-list",
dataType:"json",
success: function(){
//location.reload();
}
})
}
});
$( this ).dialog( "close" );
}
},
{
text: "Cancel",
click: function() {
$(this).dialog("close");
}
}
]
});
$("#myBtn").click(function(){
console.log("Button Clicked");
$("#add_dialog").dialog('open');
});