Dialog not opening with blank input values

Hi all,
I have the following dialog which gets opene when a user clicks a button(not shown below) and the problem I am facing is the following:

Question 1: At first, I put some input in name and description, clicks OK button that does everything in terms of ajax call as shown below. However, when I click the dialog second time, it’s remembering the previous inputs. Why it is doing like this?

Question 2:
Also when I click OK button, I want to refresh/reload the page, so is location.reload() good option to use as mentioned in the success function in the code below

 <div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Data" style="display:none;">
          <form>
            <p>
              Name:
              <input id="dataName" type="text" name="name" />
            </p>
            <p>Description:
               <input id = "dataDescription" type="text" name="description" />
            </p>
          </form>
        </div>

 $("#add_dialog").dialog({
         autoOpen: false,
         closeText:false,
           buttons: [
	                 {
	                   text: "Ok",
	                   icon: "ui-icon-heart",
	                   click: function() {
			                	 console.log("OK button clicked");  
			                	 let jsonData = {some json data  }
			                	$.ajax({
									      type: "Post",
									      url: "url",
									      data: JSON.stringify(jsonData),
									      contentType: 'application/json',
									      async: true,
									      cache: false,
									      success: function(data) {
									        									        	
											        									        											        	
										        	   $.ajax({
															  url:'url1',
															  type:"POST",
															  data:'url2',
															  contentType:"text/uri-list",
															  dataType:"json",
															  success: function(){
															      //location.reload();
															  }
															})
									      }
									    });
                               $( this ).dialog( "close" );
	                   }
	                 
	                   
	                 },
	                 {
	                     text: "Cancel",
	                     click: function() {
	                         $(this).dialog("close");
	                     }
	                 }
          ]
	 
     });

  $("#myBtn").click(function(){
         
         console.log("Button Clicked");
         $("#add_dialog").dialog('open');
      
    });