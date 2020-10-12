Dialog not opening with blank input values

Hi all,

I have the following dialog which gets opene when a user clicks a button(not shown below) and the problem I am facing is the following:

Question 1: At first, I put some input in name and description, clicks OK button that does everything in terms of ajax call as shown below. However, when I click the dialog second time, it’s remembering the previous inputs. Why it is doing like this?

Question 2:

Also when I click OK button, I want to refresh/reload the page, so is location.reload() good option to use as mentioned in the success function in the code below

<div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Data" style="display:none;"> <form> <p> Name: <input id="dataName" type="text" name="name" /> </p> <p>Description: <input id = "dataDescription" type="text" name="description" /> </p> </form> </div>

$("#add_dialog").dialog({ autoOpen: false, closeText:false, buttons: [ { text: "Ok", icon: "ui-icon-heart", click: function() { console.log("OK button clicked"); let jsonData = {some json data } $.ajax({ type: "Post", url: "url", data: JSON.stringify(jsonData), contentType: 'application/json', async: true, cache: false, success: function(data) { $.ajax({ url:'url1', type:"POST", data:'url2', contentType:"text/uri-list", dataType:"json", success: function(){ //location.reload(); } }) } }); $( this ).dialog( "close" ); } }, { text: "Cancel", click: function() { $(this).dialog("close"); } } ] });