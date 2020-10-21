Diagonally superimposed div over colored td with css gradient

Hi,

Do you have a drawing of what you want to achieve as I can’t really get a handle on what design you are looking for?

This is what I see in both those examples and there seems no logic to what I’m seeing.

What is the blue diagonal and the letter P supposed to achieve? How is it supposed to align in relation to the text that you have in that section? You said you wanted it as an overlay but now it is in the flow as part of the content in that cell.

If you want the blue to stay at the top you will need to add vertical-align:top here:

#td1 { width: 30%; height: 100%; padding: 0px; vertical-align:top; }

As an aside I note that you are using span elements and applying margins and padding to them but vertical margins don’t really apply to inline elements and padding will bleed out of the line-height. It probably makes no difference at the moment but you should be using a block element like a div (or p element for a paragraph) instead of a span. Spans are inline elements that hold inline phrase content and not usually whole sentences.

varievincenzo: varievincenzo: So I zeroed the padding in the specified td, BUT it zeroed only the left padding and not the top one??

No you are mistaken the padding on the td is zeroed. There is some padding on the inner elements and the text will align with the baseline of the enlarged letter P (and the whole lot is vertically aligned to the middle as already mentioned).

Also note that there is no need to give table cells a height of 100% as all table-cells will automatically be the same height.

If you can do a quick mock up of what you want it to look like I will look back in the morning and give a demo. Bear in mind that the cells will adapt to whatever text is inside so you cannot work to a fixed height unless you want things to break. The content needs to be responsive and work at any size.

Back tomorrow now