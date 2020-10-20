Diagonally superimposed div over colored td with css gradient

Hi,

varievincenzo: varievincenzo: div with BG blue does not always go diagonally from top to bottom border of the TD

For a gradient to the corners don’t use angles but use sides.

e.g.

varievincenzo: varievincenzo: ext inside TD goes down when DIV appears, like an inline element, instead I would like TD height to remain the same, even after div appeared

Then you would need to absolutely position the overlay and remove it from the flow. Of course it will obscure any content in its way.

You would need position:relative on the parent td so that you have stacking context for the absolutely positioned div (don’t use relative position to structurally move things around as that’s not what it is meant for.)

Don’t forget to use units as some browsers will treat unitless values for dimensions as zero. You also set the element to be top:30px and left:10px and then you gave it 100% height and width. 100% + 30px is to big for any container. Use the 4 co-ordinate system (top,left,bottom,right) without width and height when you want to offset and element in relation to its parent container.

These would be the changes you mentioned but I don’t know if indeed that was what you are after.

#td1{position:relative;} .layer { background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, rgba(0, 0, 255, .7) 50%, transparent 50.5%) no-repeat 0px 0px; position: absolute; text-align: left; vertical-align: left; top: 10px; left: 10px; right:10px; bottom:10px; border-radius: 8px; } .layer::before { content: attr(custom-text); /* color: attr(custom-color color);*/ color: yellow; font-size: 2em; }

If this is not tabular data then you should not really be using the html table elements as tables are for tabular data and only make sense in that context.

varievincenzo: varievincenzo: text inside DIV is too much near to the TD border