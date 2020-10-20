Diagonally superimposed div over colored td with css gradient

I have a table with background-colored TDs and I want to superimpose on some of them an angled colored div with some text on it.

I tried something here on jsfiddle: [click on TD to make div appear]

(https://jsfiddle.net/7uLta26g/22/)

<table style="width:100%;border-spacing: 4px; border-collapse: separate; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;"> <tr> <td id ="td0" > <span> test0 </span> </td> <td id ="td1" onclick='_addCSSText(this, "KP", "#FFFF00")'> <div id="DIVlayer"></div> <span> CLICK ME </span> </td> <td id="td2"> <span>test2 does not put div correctly and other problems related to some positioning relative or absolute</span> </td> </tr> </table>

CSS:

td { background-color: lightgreen; text-align: center; vertical-align: middle; border-radius: 20px; } #td1 { width: 30%; height: 100%; } #td2 { width: 20%; height: 100%; } .layer { background: linear-gradient(140deg, rgba(0, 0, 255, 100) 20%, transparent 20%); position: relative; text-align: left; vertical-align: left; top: 30; left: 10; width: 100%; height: 100%; border-radius: 8px; } .layer::before { content: attr(custom-text); /* color: attr(custom-color color);*/ color: yellow; top: 0; left: 0; font-size: 2em; }

JS+jQuery:

function _addCSSText(td, text, color) { el = jQuery("#DIVlayer") let i=3 el.attr("custom-text",text) el.attr("custom-color",color) el.addClass("layer") }

I used css ::before to put the text on the div and used linear gradient css to make the div diagonally colored over TD only on part of it

Problems are: