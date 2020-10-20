Diagonally superimposed div over colored td with css gradient

I have a table with background-colored TDs and I want to superimpose on some of them an angled colored div with some text on it.
I tried something here on jsfiddle: [click on TD to make div appear]
(https://jsfiddle.net/7uLta26g/22/)
<table style="width:100%;border-spacing: 4px; border-collapse: separate; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;">
<tr>
<td id ="td0" >
<span>
test0
</span>
</td>
<td id ="td1" onclick='_addCSSText(this, "KP", "#FFFF00")'>
<div id="DIVlayer"></div>
<span>
CLICK ME
</span>
</td>
<td id="td2">
<span>test2 does not put div correctly and other problems related to some positioning relative or absolute</span>
</td>
</tr>
</table>
CSS:
td {
background-color: lightgreen;
text-align: center;
vertical-align: middle;
border-radius: 20px;
}
#td1 {
width: 30%;
height: 100%;
}
#td2 {
width: 20%;
height: 100%;
}
.layer {
background: linear-gradient(140deg, rgba(0, 0, 255, 100) 20%, transparent 20%);
position: relative;
text-align: left;
vertical-align: left;
top: 30;
left: 10;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
border-radius: 8px;
}
.layer::before {
content: attr(custom-text);
/* color: attr(custom-color color);*/
color: yellow;
top: 0;
left: 0;
font-size: 2em;
}
JS+jQuery:
function _addCSSText(td, text, color) {
el = jQuery("#DIVlayer")
let i=3
el.attr("custom-text",text)
el.attr("custom-color",color)
el.addClass("layer")
}
I used css ::before to put the text on the div and used linear gradient css to make the div diagonally colored over TD only on part of it
Problems are:
-
div with BG blue does not always go diagonally from top to bottom border of the TD (also TD changes its height because of different text inside it, but Div is fixed in its height).
-
text inside TD goes down when DIV appears, like an inline element, instead I would like TD height to remain the same, even after div appeared
-
text inside DIV is too much near to the TD border
-
I would also like to pass the color of the text inside Div, but it seems Browsers do not work with attr(custom-color color) in CSS (instead they work with attr(custom-text)…)