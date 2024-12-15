DevTools - how to find click handler?

Here’s how my page looks in the DevTools (Chrome/Firefox/Edge/whatever else):
Here’s how my page looks in the DevTools (Chrome/Firefox/Edge/whatever else):
The selected button handles clicking on it, but I don’t see the corresponding handler in the DevTools. How can I find this handler in the DevTools?
Well in chrome, you right click the element and on the right panel you will see “styles”, “computed”, “layout”, “Event Listeners” and “DOM Breakpoints”.
Event listeners is what you are going to want.
In Firefox, you will often see that an element with a listener on it is going to have a little “event” tag on it. Screenshot of such a tag below…
Hope this helps!