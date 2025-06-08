DevTools - Chrome Specifically

Does anyone know of a good article or tutorial on DevTools usage? I’ve stumbled around in DevTools following instructions found when searching to resolve issues but I’ve not done a course on how to use DevTools. I’ve linked VS Code to Chrome as the default browser because I’ve found that it’s easier. Firefox complicates some things and distracts me; so I’m focusing on Chrome DevTools for the moment.

Not all search hits are equal. I’m hoping that someone can point me to the best article/tutorial on DevTools.