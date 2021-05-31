Device detection using Matomo

PHP
#1

I try to set device detection as universal detection script. How to manage PHP script as it will be an error: Uncaught Error: Class ‘BotParser’
init script

//use DeviceDetector\DeviceDetector;
//use DeviceDetector\Parser\Device\AbstractDeviceParser;


AbstractDeviceParser::setVersionTruncation(AbstractDeviceParser::VERSION_TRUNCATION_NONE);
$userAgent = $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']; 

$botParser = new BotParser();
$botParser->setUserAgent($userAgent);

$botParser->discardDetails();

$result = $botParser->parse();

if (!is_null($result)) {
    return;
}
$dd = new DeviceDetector($userAgent);

$dd->parse();
$clientInfo = $dd->getClient();
$osInfo = $dd->getOs();
$device = $dd->getDeviceName();
$brand = $dd->getBrandName();
$model = $dd->getModel();

echo 'Clint info: '.$clientInfo;
echo 'OS info: '.$osInfo;
echo 'Device info: '.$device;
echo 'Brand info: '.$brand;
echo 'Model: '.$model;

Source file: https://packagist.org/packages/matomo/device-detector

#2

You need to use the class. As it states in their README:

use DeviceDetector\Parser\Bot AS BotParser;
#3

I have checked again.
An error:
PHP Fatal error: Uncaught TypeError: Argument 1 passed to DeviceDetector\Parser\AbstractParser::setUserAgent() must be of the type string, null given, called in matomo/device-detector/Parser/AbstractParser.php:145


//use DeviceDetector\DeviceDetector;
//use DeviceDetector\Parser\Device\AbstractDeviceParser;
use DeviceDetector\Parser\Bot AS BotParser;
#4

How are you testing this script?

#5

Smarty design framework. Maybe it is Matomo issue and missing files.