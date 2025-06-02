Developing speech to text transcription on python

Hello all, I need kindly your help to develop a python program which converts speech to text. I am using whisper, torch and sys modules but the app does not seems to work correctly yet. Consequently, I do not know yet how to implement and approach this problem yet.
This is my code

import whisper
import torch
import sys

def transcribe_audio(audio_path, language="el"):
    """
    Transcribes the given audio file to text in the specified language using Whisper.

    Args:
        audio_path (str): Path to the audio file.
        language (str): Language code for transcription (default is 'el' for Greek).

    Returns:
        str: The transcribed text.
    """

    device = "cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu"
    print(f"Using device: {device}")


    model = whisper.load_model("small", device=device)


    print(f"Transcribing {audio_path} in language: {language}...")
    result = model.transcribe(audio_path, language=language, task="transcribe")
    return result["text"]

if __name__ == "__main__":
    if len(sys.argv) < 2:
        print("Usage: python speech_to_text.py <audio_file_path>")
        sys.exit(1)

    audio_file = sys.argv[1]
    greek_text = transcribe_audio(audio_file, language="el")
    print("Transcribed Greek Text:")
    print(greek_text)

Thank you in advance,

Alex