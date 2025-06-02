Developing speech to text transcription on python

Hello all, I need kindly your help to develop a python program which converts speech to text. I am using whisper, torch and sys modules but the app does not seems to work correctly yet. Consequently, I do not know yet how to implement and approach this problem yet.

This is my code

import whisper import torch import sys def transcribe_audio(audio_path, language="el"): """ Transcribes the given audio file to text in the specified language using Whisper. Args: audio_path (str): Path to the audio file. language (str): Language code for transcription (default is 'el' for Greek). Returns: str: The transcribed text. """ device = "cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu" print(f"Using device: {device}") model = whisper.load_model("small", device=device) print(f"Transcribing {audio_path} in language: {language}...") result = model.transcribe(audio_path, language=language, task="transcribe") return result["text"] if __name__ == "__main__": if len(sys.argv) < 2: print("Usage: python speech_to_text.py <audio_file_path>") sys.exit(1) audio_file = sys.argv[1] greek_text = transcribe_audio(audio_file, language="el") print("Transcribed Greek Text:") print(greek_text)

Thank you in advance,

Alex