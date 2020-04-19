Developing in JavaScript

Hi everyone
I was wondering how does everyone develop and test JavaScript.Do you have browser open on one end of monitor and second half you have your editor and than keep refreshing your browser every time you make change to the code? That’s how I do it and was wondering if there is better way doing this.
I am learning/refreshing my skills in JS and there is a lot of editing saving refresh steps…
I’m a beginner on JS., To check my JS code I use the console on Google Chrome which you can access by pressing f12. To write code I use Visual studio code and I have an extension called live server which automatically refreshes your browser. So what I do is: I create an HTML file, link my Javascript file then right click on the html file, then click on open with live server. This automatically opens up a tab in chrome(the html file) then while i’m on that tab/page I click f12 to access the console which then shows me my Javascript code, so I’ll
do an edit of my code and every time I hit save on my JavaScript file live server updates the console and the code runs…this works for any other file you save(Html,CSS)
I use a widescreen and keep my editor on one half and my browser on the other. Devtools usually just floats around.
I usually don’t refresh though, webpack dev server will listen for changes and automatically refresh. If you’re not using Webpack then I’m sure Browsersync still works, but I haven’t used it in many years.
Visual Studio Code is not the same thing as Visual Studio. VSC is a text editor and very lightweight with nearly the performance of SublimeText. It’s what everyone I know uses for development. I honestly couldn’t imagine not using it. It even does typechecking on vanilla JS.
I’ve come to enjoy the Brackets editor, that lets you set up a live-connection to Chrome and see your changes live. HTML and CSS are live at least. JavaScript changes wait for you to save before automatically showing the changes.
That’s because WYSIWIG HTML editors should be left in 2001 where they belong. lol
I actually disagree with this as well. While there are lots of really great extensions for VSC, it does a ton out of the box and most of the most useful stuff for JS/TS comes from the base install itself, not 3rd party extensions. It is far less reliant on extensions than either Atom or SublimeText.
If you’re interested, I use an extension called Setting Sync that uploads all my settings to gist. From there you can see a file called extensions.json which shows all my extensions I have installed. This is the entire config and extension list that I use for my day job working mostly in Typescript/React but also vanilla JS from time to time.
Basically the only one that has a major effect on my workflow is the ESLint extension.