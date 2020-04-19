Developing in JavaScript

Stribor45: Stribor45: Do you have browser open on one end of monitor and second half you have your editor and than keep refreshing your browser every time you make change to the code?

I use a widescreen and keep my editor on one half and my browser on the other. Devtools usually just floats around.

I usually don’t refresh though, webpack dev server will listen for changes and automatically refresh. If you’re not using Webpack then I’m sure Browsersync still works, but I haven’t used it in many years.

Stribor45: Stribor45: I hoped not to download VS since its massive and it might be overkill since I am only using it for JS

Visual Studio Code is not the same thing as Visual Studio. VSC is a text editor and very lightweight with nearly the performance of SublimeText. It’s what everyone I know uses for development. I honestly couldn’t imagine not using it. It even does typechecking on vanilla JS.