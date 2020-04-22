Developing in JavaScript

Another thumbs up for vscode here. I had it recommended to me about 6 months ago, before that I used sublime text.

It comes with emmet built in, a simple ! and tab key and there’s your html template for you.

Installing extensions are a breeze, only occasionally you might need to click on the settings.json file to add a line and that is accessed easily from preferences and settings.

My few recommended extentions for starters would be liveserver, bracket pair colorizer 2 and Javascript (ES6) code snippets

With liveserver installed, it’s just a matter of clicking on the go-live button and a new tab is opened up in a browser. Click on save in your file and the page is updated.

bracket pair colorizer, does what it says and uses multiple colours to color matching open and closed brackets.

Furthermore it comes with a built in terminal, so if like me you are looking into node, express, webpack etc you can easily get your environment/boilerplate setup from within vscode — no need for opening a separate cmd prompt.

Would also recommend learning the hotkeys, they really are useful for editing your scripts.

Yes, this is indeed a very useful extension! :-) Another one you might check out is vscode-chrome-debug, which allows you debugging your page right from the editor (set breakpoints, inspect variables and everything). This is particularly nice in conjunction with the live server.

Will be installing that, looks very useful.

Edit:

If you want to do a quick bit of lazy experimenting with code, snippets in chrome is quite good. F12 -> Sources Tab and make a new snippet.