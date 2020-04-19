Developing in JavaScript

SamuelCalifornia: SamuelCalifornia: One problem with VS Code is that it is not the best HTML editor (no WYSIWYG) and I see no extension available to help much.

That’s because WYSIWIG HTML editors should be left in 2001 where they belong. lol

SamuelCalifornia: SamuelCalifornia: Something else worth mentioning is that there are very many extensions for VS Code. VS Code alone cannot do much for developers; we need to install relevant extensions.

I actually disagree with this as well. While there are lots of really great extensions for VSC, it does a ton out of the box and most of the most useful stuff for JS/TS comes from the base install itself, not 3rd party extensions. It is far less reliant on extensions than either Atom or SublimeText.

If you’re interested, I use an extension called Setting Sync that uploads all my settings to gist. From there you can see a file called extensions.json which shows all my extensions I have installed. This is the entire config and extension list that I use for my day job working mostly in Typescript/React but also vanilla JS from time to time.

Basically the only one that has a major effect on my workflow is the ESLint extension.