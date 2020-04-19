Developing in JavaScript

Yes, this is indeed a very useful extension!
:-) Another one you might check out is vscode-chrome-debug, which allows you debugging your page right from the editor (set breakpoints, inspect variables and everything). This is particularly nice in conjunction with the live server.
Of course, for more involved projects you’ll probably have a dedicated (webpack) dev server anyway as mentioned by @mawburn – especially when using one of the major frameworks. E.g.
angular-cli,
create-react-app and friends would create a pretty sophisticated setup including HMR and what have you… it does work very well out of the box too though.
You might actually consider that a good thing though.
;-) Personally I could never really get used to those IntelliJ IDEs for example, just because they felt kind of bloated to me; and since vscode has entered the scene I have never looked back. Also, again what @mawburn said.