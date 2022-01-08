Developing ASP.Net web applications using Linux

.NET
Does anyone here develop ASP.Net Core web applications using Linux without using Visual Studio Code? I have found Rider: The Cross-Platform .NET IDE from JetBrains; it has a fee. I cannot find anything else other than relatively plain editors for developing ASP.Net Core web applications using Linux. IDEs such as Eclipse seem to not (yet) have anything specific for this.

All of JetBrains products are extremely high quality. Rider is most likely great choice. On Mac I’ve used visual studio which also works well.

Thank you for the reply. I will first try alternatives to JetBrains products; at least Eclipse. After I know more about alternatives I might try JetBrains products and then I will be in a position to appreciate the relevant benefits of JetBrains products.