Developing ASP.Net web applications using Linux

Does anyone here develop ASP.Net Core web applications using Linux without using Visual Studio Code? I have found Rider: The Cross-Platform .NET IDE from JetBrains; it has a fee. I cannot find anything else other than relatively plain editors for developing ASP.Net Core web applications using Linux. IDEs such as Eclipse seem to not (yet) have anything specific for this.
All of JetBrains products are extremely high quality. Rider is most likely great choice. On Mac I’ve used visual studio which also works well.