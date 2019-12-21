Developing a Live Site (Locally, ideal setup)

Evening Everyone,

Not sure if this is best place for this, but here goes.

So at the moment I have a live website which is running on WordPress and uses a theme from ThemeForest. I want to make some changes to the website, and develop this accordingly, I would like to develop both on my laptop at home and on my desktop at the office.

However, I’d like to the developments away from the live website and then push the updates from the development site to the live site via Git, if possible.

What would I need to achieve this? Do I need to setup a seperate hosting account for this?

Any help would be great.

Cheers

Rob