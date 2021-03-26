Develop applications PHP & MySQL

I think you are misunderstanding… his book “Novice to Ninja” isn’t some framework called “Ninja” but he means Beginner to Expert (Ninja just a slang for “expert” in English).

Most PHP is run on Apache. You have very little customization needed in Apache to get it to work with PHP (basically just add a few lines to your httpd.conf file to get it to recognize PHP files and pass them to the PHP program where you have it installed).

I am also not sure what you mean by routing unless you mean exactly those lines I was talking about in httpd.conf.

But I would follow the instructions the author gives about setting up your environment in the first few chapters so that you can easily follow along. If you have done that and have the problems, then perhaps give us a summary of what they are telling you to do and we can see where you might be going wrong.